Wake Forest alum Zalatoris draws youngest and oldest in Masters pairing

Will Zalatoris will play with the youngest and the oldest players in the field on Thursday and Friday in the first two rounds of the Masters.

The 28-year-old former Wake Forest standout, Masters runner-up in 2021 with top 10 finishes in 2022 and 2024, will play with 20-year-old Noah Kent of the University of Florida and 67-year-old Bernhard Langer, who won the tournament twice before Kent was born, at 8:35 a.m. Thursday and 11:49 a.m. Friday.

The pairings were released Tuesday afternoon.

Kent, a Floridian who played his freshman year at the University of Iowa, earned his berth with a runner-up finish in the 2024 U.S. Amateur.

Langer, Masters champion in 1985 and 1993, is on the record as playing the tournament for the last time, his 41st appearance.

The German had expected last year to be his final start, but he couldn’t play due to a pickleball injury.