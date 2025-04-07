HPU finishes second at Maryland tournament

Anais Arafi and Anna Howerton provided top-10 finishes as the High Point University women’s golf team finished second behind Michigan at the Terrapin Invitational on Monday at the University of Maryland Golf Course.

Arafi finished fifth at 1-over-par 217 after shooting a final-round 75. Howerton, a Winston-Salem native, tied for seventh at 218 after firing 76. Julia McLaughlin shot 69 for High Point and pulled into a tie for 11th at 219.

HPU finished the 54-hole tournament at 20-over, seven behind Michigan. The Wildcats slipped past Georgetown by one stroke and host Maryland by two shots. HPU also finished ahead of Notre Dame, Penn State and Nebraska.