Monday, April 7, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeCollege GolfHPU finishes second at Maryland tournament
College GolfUncategorized

HPU finishes second at Maryland tournament

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
2
Winston-Salem native Anna Howerton and High Point University placed second in a tournament at the University of Maryland.

Anais Arafi and Anna Howerton provided top-10 finishes as the High Point University women’s golf team finished second behind Michigan at the Terrapin Invitational on Monday at the University of Maryland Golf Course.

Arafi finished fifth at 1-over-par 217 after shooting a final-round 75. Howerton, a Winston-Salem native, tied for seventh at 218 after firing 76. Julia McLaughlin shot 69 for High Point and pulled into a tie for 11th at 219.

HPU finished the 54-hole tournament at 20-over, seven behind Michigan. The Wildcats slipped past Georgetown by one stroke and host Maryland by two shots. HPU also finished ahead of Notre Dame, Penn State and Nebraska.

Previous article
College Roundup: Howerton shares lead for High Point; UNC’s Ford wins playoff
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | [email protected]

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine