Wake Forest women play in tournament broadcast beginning Monday on Golf Channel

The Wake Forest women will be on TV this week at the Darius Rucker Invitational on Hilton Head Island.

College golf fans can watch the No. 9 Wake Forest women’s team play on Golf Channel on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon in the Darius Rucker Invitational at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The elite 17-team field includes top-10 ranked teams No. 2 Arkansas, No. 5 South Carolina, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Arizona State, No. 10 Northwestern and six other Top 25 teams.

Golf Channel will televise the tournament live from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. each day.

Wake’s Macy Pate, a Winston-Salem resident, finished in the top 10 on the individual leaderboard as a freshman in last season’s tournament.

