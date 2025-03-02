Did Topgolf enter Triad too late?

As I drove past the Triad’s new Topgolf this weekend, I wondered for about the millionth time why Topgolf has sprung up across the nation’s largest markets, eventually opening up in Greensboro.

I get the Topgolf premise. Hit golf balls in a social setting with friends, including non-golfers, with food and alcohol drinks. It’s a new fun activity, especially for groups.

But combining food, drink and a social activity isn’t a new concept. Think horseshoes, bocce and corn hole among past outdoor fads. Indoor options have included duckpin bowling and a variety of pinball, video and disk games.

Though they still exist, each has faced a wane in popularity. By definition, fads come and go. Some simple, typically inexpensive activities such as softball, darts, billiards and traditional bowling remain popular.

I don’t see Topgolf lasting much longer. It’s not particularly appealing to golfers, who would rather pay less to play actual golf with their own clubs. For non-golfers, it’s an expensive activity (the primetime price is $58 an hour), the games aren’t that fun and the food isn’t that good.

It seems I’m on to something. Web surfing, I stumbled onto several media reports about Topgolf’s recent slump. According to those sources, Topgolf revenue declined in 2024. Same-store sales were down significantly.

Myself, I’d much rather go to a driving range to actually work on my game for the price of one beer at Topgolf, or if I want a social activity protected from the elements, go to one of the several area bars and restaurants that have opened with simulator bays.

Remember that ax throwing bars seemed to be opening everywhere prior to the pandemic.

Most golfers I know have tried Topgolf once. They’d still go there for an office party or a birthday celebration. But they wouldn’t spend their own dime.

By opening last fall, I think the Greenville, South Carolina, developer waited too long to bring Topgolf to the Triad. My guess is that the developer isn’t worried. Topgolf locations typically are in high-traffic areas, often visible from interstates. Such is the case with the Guilford College Road location.

Most developers’ long-range plans are probably to eventually repurpose Topgolf land into retail, apartments and office properties.

I’m not a hater. I have nothing against Topgolf. It’s just that I’ve never understood its appeal.

I probably prefer ax throwing. I can play actual golf at many convenient locations. I don’t have access to many ax throwing options.