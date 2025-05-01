Wake men assigned to regional in Virginia; UNC, N.C. State to Illinois

Wake Forest, Elon, North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke and UNC Charlotte each received bids Wednesdayto the NCAA Men’s Regionals. The six regionals will be held May 12-14 with the top five teams and top individuals advancing to the NCAA Championship.

Wake, the seventh-ranked team in its regional led by LSU, and UNC Greensboro’s Colin Dutton, competing as an individual, will play at Poplar Grove Golf Course in Amherst, Virginia. UNC, a No. 2 seed behind Illinois, and N.C. State will be sent to Urbana, Illinois. Elon and Charlotte will go to Bremerton, Washington. Duke was assigned to Reno, Nevada.