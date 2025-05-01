Friday, May 2, 2025
Wake men assigned to regional in Virginia; UNC, N.C. State to Illinois

Scotty Kennon and Wake Forest will play in Amherst, Virginia.

Wake Forest, Elon, North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke and UNC Charlotte each received bids Wednesdayto the NCAA Men’s Regionals. The six regionals will be held May 12-14 with the top five teams and top individuals advancing to the NCAA Championship.

Wake, the seventh-ranked team in its regional led by LSU, and UNC Greensboro’s Colin Dutton, competing as an individual, will play at Poplar Grove Golf Course in Amherst, Virginia. UNC, a No. 2 seed behind Illinois, and N.C. State will be sent to Urbana, Illinois. Elon and Charlotte will go to Bremerton, Washington. Duke was assigned to Reno, Nevada.

