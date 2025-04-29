Pinehurst to close No. 4 to work on greens

The course commonly regarded as the second-best layout at Pinehurst Resort will close for the summer.

Pinehurst announced Tuesday that the resort’s No. 4 course, reopened in 2018 after a redesign by Gil Hanse, will close beginning May 19 for greens restoration. The expected reopening date is Aug. 7.

The resort said No. 4’s Ultradwarf Bermuda greens have not responded well since the winter, which included an especially cold January.

“Earlier this spring, we were optimistic that the course would recover as temperatures warmed, based on input from agronomy experts,” read a statement from Pinehurst. “However, despite those expectations, conditions have not improved. A recent follow-up report confirmed what we have seen: No. 4’s greens have continued to deteriorate.”

When it reopened in 2018, No. 4 was the second-highest priced course at Pinehurst, behind only No. 2, which hosted its fourth U.S. Open in 2024. No. 10, which opened in 2024, is now priced higher than No. 4, which was played during the 2019 U.S. Amateur.

Most rounds on Nos. 2, 4 and 10 are played and priced as part of packages at the resort. In June 2024, Golf.com listed the price of a second round at No. 2 for resort package guests topping out at $595 with No. 10 peaking at $450 and No. 4 at $395 for replay rounds.