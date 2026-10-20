Wake takes fifth at Fallen Oak; HPU’s Grubb leads at Edisto

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The Wake Forest men finished fifth Monday at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational in Saucier, Mississippi.

Wake finished the 54-hole tournament at 12-over, eight strokes behind team champion Arkansas. Illinois, South Carolina and Tennessee finished ahead of the Demon Deacons, who beat Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Alabama and Ohio State among others.

Nolan Harper led the Deacons at 2-over, seven shots off the pace.

UNC Greensboro Men: The UNC Greensboro men placed eighth in a 15-team field including seven Power 4 programs, at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational concluded play in Vero Beach, Florida.

BJ Boyce (photo above) tied for third at 9-under 207, only two shots behind medalist Yixiang Wang of Memphis, and Kelvin Hernandez posted 213 to lead the Spartans, who shot 3-under 867. Minnesota won the team championship at 17-under.

HPU Men: Tully Super shot 69 and 72 for a 1-over total to lead High Point at the Qubein Cup at Sedgefield Country Club entering Tuesday’s final round.

Chattanooga leads the 11-team field at 10-over 850. HPU is eighth at 872. Appalachian State is ninth at 882.

HPU Women: Makayla Grubb is back on top at Edisto Island Invitational. The High Point standout shot consecutive rounds of 68 Monday to take a two-stroke lead at 6-under. Teammate Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem shot 73 and 70 to tie for seventh at 143. Lilli Downer leads sixth-place Elon at 146.

Charleston and HPU have separated from the field. The Cougars are 1-under as a team, two shots ahead of the Wildcats.

UNC, N.C. State Men: Florida opened a 17-stroke lead entering the final day of the Williams Cup at Eagle Point in Wilmington. N.C. State is eighth and North Carolina is tied for ninth.

Jack Turner of Florida leads the medalist race at 5-under. Niall Shiels Donegan leads the Tar Heels at 1-over. Pearce Lewin and Owen Kinnunen are at 2-over for the Wolfpack.

UNCG Women: Baker Hudson tied for the lead at 5-under to lead UNCG into a tie for first with Augusta through two rounds in the UNCG Collegiate at Forest Oaks.

The Spartans and Augusta are 9-over with a 14-stroke lead over the field entering Tuesday’s final round in the eight-team tournament.