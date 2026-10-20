Fore Real 24 puts focus on golf with world’s most advanced simulator technology

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Fore Real 24 strips away the loud, arcade-style distractions of typical entertainment venues to focus on what matters: pure golf. While members enjoy a relaxed, country club vibe and are welcome to bring their own premium food and beverages, the main attraction here isn’t a crowded bar—it’s the world’s most advanced simulator technology.

Fore Real 24 is all about golf—as real as possible—in a lot less time. Members can practice or play 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Opened in December 2025, the north Greensboro facility, located near the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Horse Pen Creek Road, isn’t your typical golf entertainment venue.

If game improvement through practice with technology that replicates every condition—lie, stance, wind, elevation—and data results from every shot is what you’re after, this Greensboro facility is the place to be.

The Golfzon technology at Fore Real 24 provides the most accurate replication of golf in the world—it was just slow to arrive in the U.S.

In four 18-foot-wide bays, Fore Real 24 members and guests can practice (with or without an instructor) a variety of shots, including bunker blasts, chipping, and putting, then play one of more than 350 courses, or compete against players at 122 other nationwide facilities using state-of-the-art Golfzon TwoVision NX technology.

TwoVision NX uses dual high-speed cameras operating at 400 frames per second—one mounted on the ceiling above and another near the player—that capture the details of every swing and the result of every shot hit into the large impact screen. Players control a kiosk near the playing area to choose their purpose, program conditions, and receive all their data.

“Our goal is to be the Triad’s premier indoor golf facility and Greensboro’s elite instruction hub,” said Fore Real 24 owner Clayton “Clay” Jordan. “We put our customers into three buckets: you can play, practice, or perform here.”

Housed in a well-known brick building with a deep community tradition of learning—where generations of local parents once brought their children for Nan’s School of Dance and more recently Core Gymnastics—Fore Real 24 honors that legacy of development while offering a relaxed, comfortable, club-like atmosphere.

Fore Real 24’s Golfzon TwoVision NX technology not only replicates every possible course conditions, but provides complete feedback on every swing and shot. Players are immediately shown dozens of data points, including the rotation, path, clubface angle, and speed of their swing, as well as ball data on speed, flight, trajectory, roll, and spin rate.

The hitting bays are equipped with different artificial surfaces that replicate lies in fairways, rough, and bunkers. Similar to Tiger Woods’ TGL (Tomorrow’s Golf League), the Golfzon TwoVision NX hitting area tilts in 64 directions to replicate over 56,000 uneven lies. Furthermore, the auto-tee system eliminates the grind of bending over before every tee shot.

When playing famous courses that replicate everything (except maybe alligators lurking near your ball or deer gathering in the fairways), Golfzon guarantees accuracy within 2%. Jordan said Fore Real 24 was recently calibrated at 1.2%.

For putting, the green’s undulations are also replicated, and balls are placed on a putting surface with an optional LED putting guide serving as the target line. The settings for the greens include various rolling speeds and firmness. To maximize authenticity, Jordan provides a wide variety of premium urethane golf balls from major manufacturers (rather than restricted flight range balls) and encourages players to use the bay with the same type of ball they play on an outdoor course.

Players not only receive precise feedback on every shot—they can also access a complete summary at the end of their session via the Golfzon app.

The various settings allow players to take on the cold, rainy winds at St. Andrews one moment, then tackle the high altitude at Colorado Golf Club the next.

“We don’t simulate, we replicate,” said Jordan. “We recreate outdoor golf inside. The equipment shows you what you’re doing well and what you need to work on, including an AI swing review. Because the moving floor matches the lies that you’d find on the golf course, we’re able to abide by the first rule of golf and play the ball as it lies.”

Fore Real 24 serves as a Golfzon Leadbetter Academy, focusing on practice, instruction, and competition. David Leadbetter has been the instructor for many pro stars over the past four decades, gaining world prominence through his work with Nick Faldo. Jordan and Fore Real 24’s Golfzon Tour team captain, Eric Nicholson, are both certified coaches in the Golfzon Leadbetter curriculum.

While Golfzon Social—another format thriving in cities such as New York and Chicago—features full-bar service and facilities for large corporate groups, Fore Real 24 leans into the dedicated player experience.

Recently, Robert Linville’s Precision Golf School, with locations at Greensboro’s Bryan Park and Bur Mill Park, began offering lessons at Fore Real 24 as part of a strategic partnership, designating it as their “official indoor facility.”

When announcing the partnership, Linville stated, “Since founding Precision Golf School in 1989, I have always looked for better ways to help our players learn, practice and improve. This collaboration gives our students and coaches another valuable option for year-round instruction and purposeful practice—regardless of the weather or time of year. I’m excited about what this relationship can become and what it can provide for Precision Golf School, Fore Real 24 and the Greensboro golf community.”

Though many Fore Real 24 members and guests are dedicated golfers honing their games, the spacious facility maintains a casual, welcoming lounge vibe with a practice putting green, coffee tables and leather furniture. Jordan said the atmosphere has been conducive to developing a strong camaraderie among members, who compete in leagues, long-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests, and national/global Golfzon tournaments. Members regularly exchange stories, golf tips, and sometimes trade clubs.

“We think of Fore Real 24 as a hybrid of a gym membership and a country club,” Jordan said.

How to check out Fore Real 24 for yourself? Go to forereal24.com to book a public tee time or become a 24/7 member. Customers access the facility autonomously via a secure mobile app. New customers receive extra time on the house so that Jordan or a staff member can familiarize them with the TwoVision NX technology.

“There’s a small learning curve, but it’s incredibly intuitive,” said Jordan, whose members range in age from juniors to super seniors. Because you aren’t walking to your ball or looking for lost drives, Jordan noted that a single player can easily finish a full 18-hole course in just an hour.

Fore Real’s core is its members. Jordan offers tiered levels of membership—starting at $199 per month—that include 24/7 access. To protect bay availability, he plans to strictly cap the membership base at 200.

Jordan grew up near The Cardinal by Pete Dye, spending time at the club with his grandfather (AC Jordan), and his family’s flooring business, Carpet Super Mart, frequently sponsored the Cardinal Amateur, but it wasn’t until adulthood that he became hooked.

After a successful career in the flooring industry, Jordan and his wife, Devon, bought a house near The Cardinal, and his passion for the game became obsessive.

But he quickly noticed the game’s core pain points: difficulty, time requirements, and expense—issues that often prevent the sport’s growth.

For most golfers, playing well requires regular practice. Players, especially those with young families, can’t always carve out five hours for a traditional round, nor can everyone justify constant greens fees and $650 drivers.

After trying “every golf simulator on the market,” Jordan traveled to Chantilly, Virginia, to meet with Golfzon America’s Sean Pyun. After seeing Golfzon’s dominance, Jordan was convinced the technology was the ultimate solution to those limitations. With Golfzon, players’ scores and enjoyment increase through efficient, data-driven practice rather than speculative purchases of high-priced equipment.

A membership includes a free swing tune-up session, assessing the new member’s swing using Golfzon’s metrics. Jordan and his team will also assess their equipment. If players don’t want a swing rebuild, the team provides targeted feedback to simply maximize their natural strengths.

“We try to maximize everybody’s value,” Jordan said. “If you have forged clubs, we can look at your swing data, tweak your loft or lie angle, change your grip or shaft flex, and make a few minor adjustments before we ever suggest you need a new $2,000 set of clubs.”

Though relatively new to some in the U.S., Golfzon is a behemoth in Asia.

With limited land for outdoor courses, Golfzon thrived in South Korea, becoming a major public company after launching in 2000. Since arriving in the American market, Golfzon has grown to more than 300 U.S. locations, including 122 utilizing the flagship TwoVision NX system.

China is home to the first Golfzon City Golf, an 18-hole indoor facility where players hit into a separate simulator on each hole. When players reach the green, a gate rolls up and they walk out to chip and putt on a synthetic green, much like the format used in TGL.

The first U.S. Golfzon course, City Golf USA, a 174,000-square-foot facility in Nashville, is scheduled to open later this year with synthetic greens created by Fazio Golf Design. Plans for City Golf Canada and City Golf Mexico are already underway.

South Korea even has a massive indoor pro tour using Golfzon, with several players competing on both the indoor circuit and the traditional KPGA Tour. The Golfzon China Open offers a $3-million purse, and two-time PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im is known to use Golfzon to prepare for PGA Tour events.

“There’s proof in the pudding that you can play elite golf training exclusively on Golfzon,” said Jordan, who cited several examples of his Greensboro members making dramatic improvements, including a beginner who recently dropped to a scratch handicap.

Golfzon’s legitimacy has been confirmed by the game’s supreme authorities. The USGA has made them the official golf simulator of the U.S. Open, and notable courses are adding them to their facilities. While Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte—home to the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship—has already installed Golfzon systems for its members, resorts like Pebble Beach and Pinehurst have plans to do the same.

Jordan plans to be at the forefront of that expansion locally.

“We’re happy to be getting in on the ground floor with Golfzon,” he said. “And this is just the beginning for us. Greensboro is proof of concept that you can build these tight-knit, premium golf communities, and we intend to open more.”