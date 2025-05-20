Wake women fall short of NCAA match-play cut

Wake Forest failed to make the cut over the weekend at the NCAA Women’s Championship at Omni La Costa Resort North Course in Carlsbad, California.

Carolina Chacarra led Wake with a 5-over-par 221 for 54 holes and teammate Macy Pate of Winston-Salem shot 12-over. Anne-Storre Den Dunnen shot 6-over, including 69 — the team’s only round under par — in the third round.

Stanford went on to win the team competition in lead stroke play. Maria Jose Marin of Arkansas was medalist at 12-under.

Joining Stanford in the eight-team field for match play are Oregon, Northwestern, Southern California, Florida State, Arkansas, Texas and Virginia.