Monday, February 24, 2025
Wake women finish second

Wake Forest finished second, beating four top-15 teams.

The Wake Forest women shot 5-under-par 283 Sunday to rally and finish in second place, only three shots behind winner Florida State at the Moon Invitational at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Florida.

Wake finished at 2-over for the 54-hole tournament after starting 11th of 17 teams after the first round. Lottie Woad and Elia Galitzky, teammates for seventh-ranked FSU, tied for medalist at 5-under 211.

Anne-Sterre den Dunnen led Wake with a fifth-place finish at 2-under. Macy Pate of Winston-Salem rebounded to shoot even-par 72 to tie for 55th at 10-over. Ranked No. 7, Wake beat four top-10 teams, including No. 15 North Carolina.

