Sunday, February 23, 2025
HomeTournament NewsFormer Greensboro junior winner on the leaderboard at Mexico Open
Tournament News

Former Greensboro junior winner on the leaderboard at Mexico Open

John Brasier
By John Brasier
Blades Brown won the AJGA Wyndham Invitational in 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Less than two years ago, Blades Brown won the American Junior Golf Association’s Wyndham Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club.

On Sunday, Brown, now 17, enters the final round of the PGA Tour Mexico Open tied for 22nd place. Though his 9-under-par 204 total is 11 strokes behind leader Aldrich Potgieter and a victory is all but out of reach, Brown is showing he belongs on the PGA Tour.

A senior at Brentwood Academy near Nashville, Tennessee, Brown turned pro in January. He’s a good bet to return in May to the PGA Tour’s Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 22nd last year. His management company, Sportfive, runs the Myrtle Beach tournament.

Previous article
Triangle golfer in contention in Mexican Open
John Brasier | [email protected]

