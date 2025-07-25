Wyndham field includes Spieth, Bradley

Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick and Keegan Bradley were among the headliners committed to next week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club as of the 5 p.m. Friday deadline. Andrew Novak, Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala were late commitments.

As TriadGolf.com had speculated, the additions of Spieth and Bradley to the field makes sense. With a top finish, Bradley can to grab an automatic spot for the U.S. Ryder Cup team rather than be forced to choose himself as a captain’s pick. Spieth can solidify his position for the FedExCup Playoffs.

Commitments include 15 of the top 40 players in the FedEx standings.

Other notables in the Wyndham field include Ben Griffin, Adam Scott, Max Homa, Robert MacIntrye, Zach Johnson, Lucas Glover, Ryan Fox and Jackson Koivon, the top-ranked amateur. Griffin is the highest ranked in the playoff standings at No. 7. Chris Gotterup, the recent Scottish Open, withdrew after solidifying his FedEx position.

With the playoffs starting the week after the Wyndham, jockeying for position in the top 70 is coming down the stretch. Wyndham fields often include international players staying in the U.S. for the playoffs.