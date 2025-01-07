YADKIN COUNTY COURSES

Prices based on course websites on Dec. 1, 2024

Click the course name for more information on each

PUBLIC COURSES

Cedarbrook Country Club 225 Country Club Drive, Elkin

cedarbrookcountryclub.com | 336-835-2320 Access: 18 holes, Semi-Private, Public Play

Opened: 1962

Architect: Ellis Maples

Yardage: Par-72, 6,747-4929 yards

Greens: Bentgrass

Walking: No

Course Rating: 72.9, Slope: 130

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop

Food and Drink: Grill, Restaurant, Snack Bar

PGA: Josh Ross

Fees with cart: $35-$37 weekdays, $54 weekends A very solid layout and facility in a rural setting north of Elkin, Cedarbrook is challenging, hilly layout with tree-lined fairways and a variety of water hazards. The bent grass greens can be fast and treacherous. Top holes include No. 4, a par-5 with wetlands coming into play to the left on the second and third shots, and the par-3 No. 6, where a pond fronts a sharply sloping green.

Silo Run Golf Course 4032 Rockford Road, Boonville

silorun.com | 336-367-3331 Access: 18 holes, Public Play

Opened: 1995

Architect: Tommy Pegram

Yardage: Par-71, 6,952-4,836 yards

Greens: Bentgrass

Walking: Yes

Course Rating: 72.0, Slope: 131

Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop

Food and Drink: Grill, Snack Bar

Fees with cart: $27 weekdays, $35 weekends A rural course not far off N.C. 67, Silo Run was built on a hilly former dairy farm easy to spot by the namesake silos near the clubhouse. The course has can play long, especially from the back tees. A favorite of locals and players from western Forsyth County, the course is busier than many remote layouts.