YADKIN COUNTY COURSES

Prices based on course websites on Dec. 1, 2024
PUBLIC COURSES
Cedarbrook Country Club
225 Country Club Drive, Elkin
cedarbrookcountryclub.com | 336-835-2320
Access: 18 holes, Semi-Private, Public Play
Opened: 1962
Architect: Ellis Maples
Yardage: Par-72, 6,747-4929 yards
Greens: Bentgrass
Walking: No
Course Rating: 72.9, Slope: 130
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Grill, Restaurant, Snack Bar
PGA: Josh Ross
Fees with cart: $35-$37 weekdays, $54 weekends
A very solid layout and facility in a rural setting north of Elkin, Cedarbrook is challenging, hilly layout with tree-lined fairways and a variety of water hazards. The bent grass greens can be fast and treacherous. Top holes include No. 4, a par-5 with wetlands coming into play to the left on the second and third shots, and the par-3 No. 6, where a pond fronts a sharply sloping green.
Silo Run Golf Course
4032 Rockford Road, Boonville
silorun.com | 336-367-3331
Access: 18 holes, Public Play
Opened: 1995
Architect: Tommy Pegram
Yardage: Par-71, 6,952-4,836 yards
Greens: Bentgrass
Walking: Yes
Course Rating: 72.0, Slope: 131
Facilities: Practice Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Grill, Snack Bar
Fees with cart: $27 weekdays, $35 weekends
A rural course not far off N.C. 67, Silo Run was built on a hilly former dairy farm easy to spot by the namesake silos near the clubhouse. The course has can play long, especially from the back tees. A favorite of locals and players from western Forsyth County, the course is busier than many remote layouts.
Yadkin Country Club
2501 Country Club Road, Yadkinville
yadkincountryclub.com | 336-677-3333
Access: Semi-Private, Public Play
Opened: 1962
Architect: Tommy Pegram
Yardage: Par-72, 6,412-4,612 yards
Greens: Bentgrass
Walking: weekdays, after 2 p.m. on weekends
Course Rating: 71.4, Slope: 130
Facilities: 6-tee Driving Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop
Food and Drink: Snack Bar
General Manager/Owner: Larry Miller
Fees with cart: $27 weekdays, $30 weekends
Walking Rate: $14 weekdays, $15 weekends
A good spot for high-handicappers, Yadkin Country Club offers a no-frills layout with small greens. Fairways are undulating with water hazards in play on a few holes and shaped bunkers sprinkled along the greens and landing areas.