Monday, May 26, 2025
Zalatoris announces serious injury

By John Brasier
Will Zalatoris announced he had back surgery last week.

Will Zalatoris’ will be gone from the PGA Tour for several months.

The former Wake Forest standout, who quickly became one of the PGA Tour’s stars after turning pro in 2018, announced through instagram Monday that he had undergone back surgery on Friday to repair two re-herniated discs in his back.

Zalatoris’ post stated that the injury was seen on an MRI after the PGA Championship. The Dallas resident had the surgery at Texas Back Institute.

“This spring, I started feeling some discomfort an instability in my back that progressively got worse,” read the post.

Zalatoris had his first back surgery in April 2023 and missed the rest of the season. In his short career, the 28-year-old Zalatoris has finished second in the Masters, the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

The PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for the 2020-21 season, Zalatoris won the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

From the post, it seems Zalatoris will be sidelined for several months.

“Looking forward to seeing everyone in the fall!” he concluded his post.

