Wake Forest won a playoff Monday morning with Georgia Tech for the 15th and final qualifying for the last round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship at Omni LaCosta Resort’s North Course in Carlsbad, California.

Wake shot 2-under-par on a one-hole playoff, beating Tech by a single stroke. The Demon Deacons have five strokes to make up and six teams to catch over the final 18 holes to advance to the eight-team match-play competition that begins Tuesday.