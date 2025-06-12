Thursday, June 12, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsApex golfer grabs CGA State Amateur lead with six-hole birdie streak at...
Featured NewsTournament NewsUncategorized

Apex golfer grabs CGA State Amateur lead with six-hole birdie streak at The Cardinal

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
9
Only 11 players broke par Wednesday at The Cardinal.

Former East Carolina golfer Jackson Spires of Apex made six straight birdies on his way to shooting 5-under-par 65 Thursday at The Cardinal by Pete Dye to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the 72-hole CGA North Carolina Amateur.

Brett McLamb of Coats was one stroke behind followed by James Rico of Cary and Chad Wilfong of Charlotte at 68. Only 11 of 141 players bettered par on the 7,002-yard layout. Three players withdrew and 21 failed to break 80.

Gardner-Webb golfer Jack Boyer of Greensboro, playing in the afternoon, came to No. 7 — his 16th hole — at 3-under, vying for the lead, but made triple-bogey on the par-4 and finished at even-par in a tie for 12th with former UNC Charlotte player Caden Baker of Mebane. Boyer made five birdies. Baker had a more consistent round with three birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey.

Former Methodist player Charlie Maness of Troy led Triad golfers with a solid 69, including two birdies and only a single bogey.

Starting on No. 10, the 30-year-old Spires reeled off his six straight birdies beginning at No. 16, and finished with seven birdies and two bogeys.

Previous article
Texan holds one-stroke lead entering final round of AJGA tourney at Sedgefield
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine