Apex golfer grabs CGA State Amateur lead with six-hole birdie streak at The Cardinal

Former East Carolina golfer Jackson Spires of Apex made six straight birdies on his way to shooting 5-under-par 65 Thursday at The Cardinal by Pete Dye to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the 72-hole CGA North Carolina Amateur.

Brett McLamb of Coats was one stroke behind followed by James Rico of Cary and Chad Wilfong of Charlotte at 68. Only 11 of 141 players bettered par on the 7,002-yard layout. Three players withdrew and 21 failed to break 80.

Gardner-Webb golfer Jack Boyer of Greensboro, playing in the afternoon, came to No. 7 — his 16th hole — at 3-under, vying for the lead, but made triple-bogey on the par-4 and finished at even-par in a tie for 12th with former UNC Charlotte player Caden Baker of Mebane. Boyer made five birdies. Baker had a more consistent round with three birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey.

Former Methodist player Charlie Maness of Troy led Triad golfers with a solid 69, including two birdies and only a single bogey.

Starting on No. 10, the 30-year-old Spires reeled off his six straight birdies beginning at No. 16, and finished with seven birdies and two bogeys.