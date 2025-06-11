Thursday, June 12, 2025
Texan holds one-stroke lead entering final round of AJGA tourney at Sedgefield

By John Brasier
The final round of the Wyndham Invitational is Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.

Blake Brown of Cypress, Texas, shot 68 at Sedgefield Country Club on Wednesday to maintain a one-stroke lead at 7-under-par 133 after 36 holes of the AJGA Wyndham Invitational.

Giuseppe Puebla of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, who shot 66, is tied for second with Willie Gordon of Hot Springs, Arkansas, who shot Wednesday’s low round of 64.

Grayson Baucom of Hickory and Preston Hage of Raleigh are four strokes behind. Davis Wotnosky of Wake Forest is five behind in the 72-player field. A total of 17 players are below par. Defending champion Asher Vargas of Spring, Texas, is 1-over.

The final round begins at 7:30 a.m. Thursday from the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

