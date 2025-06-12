Saturday, June 14, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsArkansas player wins AJGA tourney at Sedgefield
Featured NewsJunior GolfTournament NewsUncategorized

Arkansas player wins AJGA tourney at Sedgefield

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
29
The final round of the Wyndham Invitational is Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.

Willie Gordon of Hot Springs, Arkansas, shot 66 Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club to win the AJGA Wyndham Invitational by one stroke over Jessy Huebner of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Gordon, an Arkansas signee, was one stroke off the lead entering the final round, and finished with a 10-under-par 200 total for 54 holes.

Blake Brown of Spring, Texas, the leader after each of the first two rounds, shot 72 and finished fifth at 205. Huebner and third-place finisher Luke Balaskiewicz of Jacksonville, Fla., also closed with 66 to tie Gordon for the day’s low round.

Preston Hage of Raleigh was the top finisher among North Carolina players with 207, tied for eighth in the 72-player competition.

Previous article
Apex golfer grabs CGA State Amateur lead with six-hole birdie streak at The Cardinal
Next article
Former Wake standout shoots 63 at Cardinal to take State Amateur lead
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine