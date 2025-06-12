Arkansas player wins AJGA tourney at Sedgefield

Willie Gordon of Hot Springs, Arkansas, shot 66 Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club to win the AJGA Wyndham Invitational by one stroke over Jessy Huebner of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Gordon, an Arkansas signee, was one stroke off the lead entering the final round, and finished with a 10-under-par 200 total for 54 holes.

Blake Brown of Spring, Texas, the leader after each of the first two rounds, shot 72 and finished fifth at 205. Huebner and third-place finisher Luke Balaskiewicz of Jacksonville, Fla., also closed with 66 to tie Gordon for the day’s low round.

Preston Hage of Raleigh was the top finisher among North Carolina players with 207, tied for eighth in the 72-player competition.