Saturday, June 14, 2025
Former Wake standout shoots 63 at Cardinal to take State Amateur lead

John Brasier
By John Brasier
Cyrus Stewart took the lead Thursday at the CGA Amateur.

Former Wake Forest golfer Cyrus Stewart shot a tournament-best 63 Thursday at The Cardinal by Pete Dye to take the lead in the 65th CGA Amateur Championship.

The 33-year-old Stewart, a former playing pro, shot 30 on the front nine with five birdies then added three more to more than offset a single bogey on the back nine on the 7,002-yard, par-70 layout.

At 6-under 134, Stewart leads first-round leader Jackson Spires of Apex and Ukrainian Mykhalio Golod, a UNC golfer by one stroke. Charlie Maness of Troy and Matthew McDougall of Waxhaw are tied for fourth at 136.

Jack Boyer of Greensboro shot his second straight 70 to join a tie for 11th at 140. Sam Davidson of Asheboro shot 71 to join a group at 141.

Only the low 60 players at 7-over 147 or better in the 144-player field advance to Friday’s third round of the 72-hole tournament.

