Badgett in fifth, leads Tiger’s son at Junior PGA

Pennson Badgett of Pilot Mountain is tied for fifth Wednesday entering the final round of the Junior PGA Championship Boys Division at the Brick Boilermaker Complex on the Purdue University campus in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Badgett, a rising senior at East Surry High and a University of Tennessee commitment, has carded rounds of 69 and 66 for an 8-under-par 135 total entering Thursday’s final round.

Badgett trails leader Lunden Esterline of Andover, Kansas, by six strokes in the 156-player international field, but is only one stroke out of second place. Badgett leads Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, by one shot.

Elizabeth Rudisill of Charlotte is in third place in the Girls Division at 135, two strokes out the lead. Greensboro’s Leah Edwards (153) and Winston-Salem’s Hallie Wilson (154) missed the 36-hole cut.

