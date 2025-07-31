Thursday, July 31, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsBadgett in fifth, leads Tiger's son at Junior PGA
Featured NewsJunior GolfUncategorized

Badgett in fifth, leads Tiger’s son at Junior PGA

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
4
Pennson Badgett was tied for fifth Wednesday at the Junior PGA Championship.

Pennson Badgett of Pilot Mountain is tied for fifth Wednesday entering the final round of the Junior PGA Championship Boys Division at the Brick Boilermaker Complex on the Purdue University campus in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Badgett, a rising senior at East Surry High and a University of Tennessee commitment, has carded rounds of 69 and 66 for an 8-under-par 135 total entering Thursday’s final round.

Badgett trails leader Lunden Esterline of Andover, Kansas, by six strokes in the 156-player international field, but is only one stroke out of second place. Badgett leads Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, by one shot.

Elizabeth Rudisill of Charlotte is in third place in the Girls Division at 135, two strokes out the lead. Greensboro’s Leah Edwards (153) and Winston-Salem’s Hallie Wilson (154) missed the 36-hole cut.

In the Girls’ Division,

Previous article
Spieth wants to earn his signature spots
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine