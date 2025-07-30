Spieth wants to earn his signature spots

Jordan Spieth doesn’t have to finish in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings to play in next year’s PGA Tour “signature events.” As he proved this year, his star status is enough to warrant sponsor exemptions.

But as Spieth told reporters Wednesday at Sedgefield Country Club on the eve of the Wyndham Championship, he doesn’t want to have to ask for one of the four sponsor exemptions into each of next year’s signature events.

This year, Spieth got into seven of the Tour’s eight $20-million signature tournaments. He had yet to return to playing from wrist surgery when The Sentry kicked off the year in early January.

Spieth stands 50th in the FedEx Cup points list — holding down the last automatic berth in next year’s signature events — with only the Wyndham, the St. Jude Championship in Memphis and the BMW Championship in Maryland remaining before the top 50 is set.

Spieth called Sedgefield “one of the best” courses on the PGA Tour and mentioned that the Bermuda greens are good preparation for Memphis.

But there’s really only one reason the 32-year-old Spieth, who has been home in Dallas with his family in five of the last six weeks, is in Greensboro playing golf this week. Spieth’s wife, Annie, gave birth to the couple’s third child, Sully, earlier this month.

“I didn’t like asking for exemptions this year at all,” Spieth told TriadGolf.com. “I was fortunate to receive a lot of them, but you just never know. And when you miss out on elevated events, the way it’s structured, they’ve got the best players in the world at all of them and you don’t want to miss any of them.

“It’s a big reason why I’m here. So it would be nice to have a huge boost this week and not have to worry about it next week, but I’m fully prepared to have some stress next weekon that 50 number, and ideally a good start this week or next week really takes a lot of that off.”

Spieth’s career earnings are more than $65 million. He’s won only twice since 2017.

Spieth has enjoyed a somewhat comeback season in 2025. He was 80th in FedEx Cup points in 2024 while struggling with the injured wrist. He’s not returned to the form he enjoyed while winning 11 PGA Tour events, including three majors, in his first four years on the Tour.

“I’m a little anxious to get going and playing more golf. Yeah, I’m really excited to be back here,” Spieth said. “I feel like my game’s been in a good spot, I just haven’t been playing tournament rounds, and really rounds, in general.”

Though Spieth has yet to win this year, he does have four top 10s and has made 14 of 17 cuts.

Spieth, who tied for 40th two weeks ago at the British Open, said he’s optimistic about his game. He said his wrist injury is no longer a factor.

“Next year’s going to be a really good year for me, I can feel it,” Spieth said. “It’s all coming along. I’ll be healthy, and just structurally putting, the mechanics are all getting really, really close. One good offseason should get me nailed down to where I could be as good as I’ve been. That’s my goal.”