Friday, August 1, 2025
Badgett to join Woods in final-round chase at Junior PGA Championship

John Brasier
By John Brasier
Pennson Badgett of Pilot Mountain is tied with Charlie Woods for second place entering the final round of the Junior PGA Championship.

Pennson Badgett will have famous company in trying to chase down leader Lunden Esterline of Andover, Kansas, Friday in the final round of the Junior PGA Championship.

Badgett and Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, are tied for second place Thursday at 12-under-par 202 in a 156-player field at Purdue University’s Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Badgett, a rising senior at East Surry High, has committed to play at the University of Tennessee.

The bad news: they trail runaway leader Esterline by seven strokes. The field was cut to 30 players for the final round.

