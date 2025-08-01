Saturday, August 2, 2025
Bradley, Glover to miss cut

John Brasier
Lucas Glover, who won the 2023 Wyndham Championship, missed the cut.

Ben Griffin, the highest ranked player in the FedEx Cup standings, appears set to stick around for the weekend at Sedgefield Country Club. But U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Andrew Novak won’t be playing.

No. 7 Griffin shot his second straight 67 Friday for 134, to stay safely inside the Wyndham Championship’s projected cut line, floating at 3-under-par 137 in the early afternoon with about half the field still on the course.

Novak and Bradley shot identical scores of 68 Thursday and 72 Friday for 140. Other notable players on the wrong side of the cut line are Lucas Glover and Zach Johnson at 139.

Wake Forest graduate Cameron Young looks like the best candidate for a winner with local connectins. Young, who birdied three of his first four holes on Friday and was 10-under with 13 holes to play, is the leader of players still on the course and only two strokes behind leader Mac Meissner, who played early in the morning.

