Friday, August 1, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsDahmen shoots 61 for first-round lead at Wyndham (Updated with late finishers)
Featured NewsTournament NewsUncategorized

Dahmen shoots 61 for first-round lead at Wyndham (Updated with late finishers)

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
10
Scotty Kennon shot 67 in the first round of the Wyndham Championship.

Joel Dahmen shot 61 at Sedgefield Country Club, including 29 on the front nine — his final nine Thursday — to take the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship..

The 37-year-old Dahmen, who joined the PGA Tour in 2017, has a one-stroke lead over Alex Noren and a two-stroke lead over Cameron Young, Nico Echaverria, Mark Hubbard and defending champion Aaron Rai. Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott were in a group of 11 finishers at 65.

Webb Simpson shot 67, recent Wake grad Scotty Kennon shot 68 and recent UNC grad David May shot 67.

Previous article
No home course advantage for Wake’s Cameron Young in 63 at Sedgefield
Next article
Badgett to join Woods in final-round chase at Junior PGA Championship
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine