Dahmen shoots 61 for first-round lead at Wyndham (Updated with late finishers)

Joel Dahmen shot 61 at Sedgefield Country Club, including 29 on the front nine — his final nine Thursday — to take the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship..

The 37-year-old Dahmen, who joined the PGA Tour in 2017, has a one-stroke lead over Alex Noren and a two-stroke lead over Cameron Young, Nico Echaverria, Mark Hubbard and defending champion Aaron Rai. Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott were in a group of 11 finishers at 65.

Webb Simpson shot 67, recent Wake grad Scotty Kennon shot 68 and recent UNC grad David May shot 67.