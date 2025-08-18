Barry birdies final four holes to win Forsyth Championship

Brett Barry should feel lucky that his wife Jami and young daughters Halle and Sophie missed the first 15 holes of Sunday’s final round of the Forsyth Amateur Championship at Forsyth Country Club.

It had been an ugly round for Barry and Scott Campbell, who came into the final round six shots clear of the field.

But family arrived in time to watch Barry make clutch birdies at 17 and 18 to force a playoff with Scott Campbell at 4-under-par 209 and then birdies on two playoff holes, the four of which allowed him to successfully defend his county title.

Barry, a 34-year-old insurance auditor, shot 74 Sunday. Campbell, a former Greensboro College All-American, shot 75.

Campbell, 8-under after 36 holes, made the turn in 42. Barry, 7-under entering the day, posted 39.

“We missed a lot of short putts,” Barry said. “Neither of us was playing very well.”

It was so ugly that Campbell and Barry found themselves joined at the top of the leaderboard by playing partner Robert Gefaell after 14 holes.

Campbell was on the verge of wrapping up the victory on 17, when he rolled in an uphill, left-to-right 30-footer birdie for birdie to forge ahead of Barry by two strokes. But Barry answered with a 20-footer of his own to stay within one stroke going to 18.

Because 18 is a short par-4, Barry said he knew he had to be within one stroke to have a realistic chance to tie.

“I knew I had to make it,” Barry said.

On the final hole of regulation, Barry made a 10-foot putt to pull into the tie. Campbell, who had a long birdie attempt from the front edge of the green, tapped in for par.

Both players rolled in 10-foot birdie putts at No. 1, the first playoff hole. At No. 2, Campbell’s long uphill birdie putt left him 2 feet for par. Barry finished his string of four birdies with a downhill 15-footer than rolled softly into the cup.

Once I saw it was rolling straight, I knew it was in,” said Barry, who credited the smooth greens for giving him confidence.

Brett Barry receives the trophy from tournament director Bobby Hege.

“Besides my front nine, everything was good,” said Campbell. “I’ll be back (to play in the tournament).”

Soon after Barry shook hands with Campbell, Halle ran out to congratulate her dad. Soon, Barry had two daughters in his arms. Jami had watched 18 and followed along in the playoff while pushing a covered carriage with the girls.

A former Union (Tennessee) College golfer, Barry said he plays at least once a week at Tanglewood Park.

Despite the disappointing front nine performances, neither Campbell nor Barry had any blow-up holes. But Campbell had six “5s” and Barry had four. Though he had a “6” at No. 5, Gefaell, who shot 34 on the front, created a three-way tie with a birdie at 14. But he lost two shots to his foes with a bogey at 17.

More than 90 players entered the tournament, which has been given a boost the past two years with private clubs Old Town and Forsyth hosting the final round for the top 16 players. The first two rounds were played at Tanglewood Park Championship and Maple Chase Country Club.

Parrish Tire Co. was the presenting sponsor of the tournament.

Tournament director Bobby Hege of the Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation Department said the plan for next year is for Old Town Club to play host to the final round.

Players faced mostly back tees on the 6,793-yard Forsyth course.

FINAL SCORES

Brett Barry 66 69 74 209

Scott Campbell 68 66 75 209

Robert Gefaell 73 68 71 212

Forrest Blevins 72 71 70 213

Troy Blamer 71 71 74 216

David Song 71 71 74 216

Eli Kennedy 73 70 78 217

Ty Keating 73 70 75 218

Ben Nihart 74 72 73 219

Michael Robb 76 69 75 220

Stephen Holt 71 75 75 221

Chris Logan 72 74 75 221

Connor Fulp 78 69 76 223

Nathan Barker 74 75 79 228

Tate Coleman 75 74 82 231

Daniel Koufman 76 73 82 231