Forsyth Amateur shapes up as two-player duel

Scott Campbell shot 6-under-par 66 Saturday at Maple Chase Country Club to take the lead entering the final round of the Forsyth Amateur Championship.

Campbell, a former All-American at Greensboro College, has a 36-hole total of 8-under 134, one stroke ahead of defending champion and first-round leader Brett Barry, who shot 69 at Maple Chase after shooting 66 Friday at Tanglewood Park Championship.

The top 16 scores advance to Sunday’s final round at Forsyth Country Club.

The final round shapes up as a likely two-player duel. Robert Gefaell is third at 141. Troy Blamer and David Song are tied for fourth at 142.

SCORES

Scott Campbell 68 66 134

Brett Barry 66 69 135

Robert Gefaell 73 68 141

Troy Blamer 71 71 142

David Song 71 71 142

Forrest Blevins 72 71 143

Ty Keating 73 70 143

Eli Kennedy 73 70 143

Michael Robb 76 69 145

Stephen Holt 71 75 146

Chris Logan 72 74 146

Ben Nihart 74 72 146

Connor Fulp 78 69 147

Nathan Barker 74 75 149

Tate Coleman 75 74 149

Daniel Koufman 76 73 149