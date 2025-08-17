Forsyth Amateur shapes up as two-player duel

Scott Campbell shot 6-under-par 66 Saturday at Maple Chase Country Club to take the lead entering the final round of the Forsyth Amateur Championship.
Campbell, a former All-American at Greensboro College, has a 36-hole total of 8-under 134, one stroke ahead of defending champion and first-round leader Brett Barry, who shot 69 at Maple Chase after shooting 66 Friday at Tanglewood Park Championship.
The top 16 scores advance to Sunday’s final round at Forsyth Country Club.
The final round shapes up as a likely two-player duel. Robert Gefaell is third at 141. Troy Blamer and David Song are tied for fourth at 142.
SCORES
Scott Campbell 68 66 134
Brett Barry 66 69 135
Robert Gefaell 73 68 141
Troy Blamer 71 71 142
David Song 71 71 142
Forrest Blevins 72 71 143
Ty Keating 73 70 143
Eli Kennedy 73 70 143
Michael Robb 76 69 145
Stephen Holt 71 75 146
Chris Logan 72 74 146
Ben Nihart 74 72 146
Connor Fulp 78 69 147
Nathan Barker 74 75 149
Tate Coleman 75 74 149
Daniel Koufman 76 73 149