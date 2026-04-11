Cameron Young has Rory beat on Augusta’s most famous stretch of holes

Rory McIlroy may be dominating the Masters, but a player with Triad connections has been the early Masters of Augusta National’s most famous stretch of holes.

Wake Forest alumnus Cameron Young has played holes 12 through 15 at 7 under par through the first two rounds.

Young, who won the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club and the 2026 Players Championship, is an impressive 4-under through 36 holes. Still, that’s not good enough to challenge defending Masters champion McIlroy, who holds a six-stroke lead at 12-under 132.

Young’s amazing run through the second two holes in Amen Corner as well as the tough par-4 14th and tricky par-5 15, has been unmatched, though McIlroy is 6-under on the four holes.

On Thursday, Young made a tricky, long downhill putt for birdie at the par-3 12th and added birdies on the par-5 13th and 15th.

On Friday, Young made four straight birdies beginning at 12. He rolled in a 12-foot putt at 12, got up and down from just above Rae’s Creek at 13, dropped a 5-footer at 14 and made a 24-footer at 15 after his approach rolled far over the green.

Young’s 67 Friday could easily have been better. He missed a 10-foot birdie putt at 16 and a 7-footer at 18. Young shot 73 Thursday with a bogey on the opening hole and consecutive bogeys at 5, 6 and 7.