Unique new golf facility in Triad approaches opening

A new six-hole Triad course is expected to open in the next few days.

Old Field, the par-3 course built adjacent to Collin Creek Golf Club outside Mocksville, is tentatively planned to open April 10 to private play, an employee at the pro shop serving both courses told TriadGolf.com. The course will later open to the public.

An email message to developer Stephen Edwards was not returned Monday or Tuesday.

Originally hoped to open last fall, Old Field was designed by Colton Craig and Smyers, Craig and Coyne, and constructed by Landscapes Unlimited. The facility includes a large putting course and practice area.