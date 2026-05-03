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Young in command; Smalley drops, but closes in on berth at Quail Hollow

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Cameron Young took control while Alex Smalley dropped from contention at the Cadillac Championship, but Smalley remains in position to make a Signature leap on the PGA TOUR.

With his strong performance this weekend in South Florida, Smalley likely will qualify for next weekend’s Truist Championship, a Signature Event offering a $20 million purse to a field of about 80 players.

Otherwise, the Duke graduate who lives in Jamestown, would be one of 132 players competing for $4 million at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Smalley shot 73 Saturday at Doral to drop from a tie for second into a tie for eighth, eight strokes behind Young. Thanks to a strong finish last week in the two-man Zurich Championship, Smalley held the No. 4 position in the Aon Swing 5, which takes the top five players in the last five non-Signature events.

Young shot 70 Saturday to improve to 15-under-par 201 through 54 holes.

Though Young, a former Wake Forest standout, has a six-stroke lead entering Sunday’s final round, he’ll play with Scottie Scheffler, the closest competitor, in the final group at 9:42 a.m. Tee times were moved up due to a forecast of inclement weather.

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John Brasier
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