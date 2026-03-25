College Roundup: UNC, Duke, Wake struggle at Valspar; N.C. State women romp

A trio of North Carolina’s Big Four struggled at one of the nation’s top collegiate events.

UNC finished eighth, Duke tied for ninth and Wake Forest tied for 11th Tuesday at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational at Floridian National in Palm City.

Texas Tech won the 54-hole tournament at 45-under 807. UNC posted 833, Duke had 835 and Wake came in with 836.

Niall Sheils Donegan of UNC tied for 11th at 10-under-par 203. Jakob Melin of Wake Forest and William Love of Duke shot 204. Tyler Weaver of FSU won a playoff at 15-under medalist honors.

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The Elon men tied for fourth Sunday behind heavyweights Georgia, Alabama and Vanderbilt in the Linger Longer Invitational at the 54-hole Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee.

Elon’s Jack Weiler finished third at 10-under 206. UNCG, which finished 14th at 880, was led by Kelvin Hernandez’ even-par 216.

Georgia romped to the team title at 48-under 816, 32 shots ahead of Elon.

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Marie Madsen and N.C. State breezed through a field of 13 teams on their home course, Lonnie Poole, to an easy victory at the City of Oaks Collegiate.

Madsen shot 2-under 214 for 54 holes to win Tuesday by six shots. Teammate Vania Simont tied for third, seven shots off the pace.

The Wolfpack shot 24-over 888 to beat second-place Rutgers by 13 strokes in the 54-hole tournament.