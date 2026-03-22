Elon stands third in tourney, ahead of Ohio State and Vanderbilt

Elon moved into third place Saturday at the Linger Longer Invitational at Reynolds Lake Oconee’s Great Waters Course in Greensboro, Georgia.

At 11-under-par, Elon is 20 shots behind leader Georgia, but trails second-place Alabama by only two going into Sunday’s final round. Ohio State is fourth and Vanderbilt is in fifth. UNCG is tied for 10th in the 18-team field.

Elon’s Jack Wieler is at 9-under, two strokes off the individual lead. Dylan Lewis is tied for 14th at 3-under. UNCG’s Kelvin Hernandez is tied for 11th at 4-under.

