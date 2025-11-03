Tuesday, November 4, 2025
College women finish fall season; Starmount Forest reopens

John Brasier
John Brasier
Macie Burcham tied for eighth in East Carolina's final fall tournament.

A few college women’s highlights as the fall season comes to a conclusion:

Macie Burcham of Greensboro finished in a tie for eighth for East Carolina at 7-over-par 220 in a 77-player field at Edisto Island’s Plantation Course. The Pirates finished third as a team at the South Carolina event, behind winner College of Charleston and Elon.

Elon shot 28-over 880 for 54 holes, nine shots behind the host Cougars. The Phoenix, whose eight-player roster includes seven internationals, were led by Canadian Emma Hansen’s 3-over 216, good for third place.

UNC Greensboro capped its fall with a victory in its UNC Greensboro Collegiate with a five-stroke victory against an 11-team small-college field. At 21-over for 54 holes the Spartans beat UNC Asheville by five strokes. North Carolina A&T tied for third at 32-over.

German Julia Baeukman led UNCG with a third-place finish at 2-over 218.

High Point finished third behind Miami (Fla.) and South Florida in a seven-team field at the White Sands Invitational in the Bahamas, beating Middle Tennessee, Northern Illinois, Ohio and Prairie View A&M. High Point golfers Anna Perna and Makayla Grubb tied for ninth at 12-over for 54 holes and Winston-Salem native Anna Howerton shot 13-over.

A few course notes:

Starmount Forest Country Club’s course reopened Oct. 18 after a renovation by Greensboro-based architect Kris Spence. TriadGolf.com will have a detailed report on the new look this week …

Old Field, the six-hole par-3 course under construction adjacent to Colin Creek in Mocksville, won’t be ready to open this year.

Twilight Golf founder Stephen Edwards, who helped out with the project, told TriadGolf.com that a spring 2026 grand opening is expected. This summer, Edwards said an October opening might be possible.

John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

