(Will update with 5A, 6A results) Rain puts damper on conclusion of girls’ state tournaments

Heavy rain, brisk winds and cold temperatures Tuesday either marred or wiped out the final rounds of the North Carolina high school girls’ state championships.

The final round was canceled in four of the seven size classifications. Only Class 7A played a full second round, and conditions were abominable at Sapona Club, as shown by the scores. In Class 5A and 6A at Stockbridge Golf Club in Monroe, nine holes were played.

Marvin Ridge, which led by 7A by 10 strokes over Reagan, entering the day, survived to win the team title. The Mavericks, prohibitive favorites, played Monday with only three of their five players after a morning car crash sent their Nos. 2 and 3 players to the hospital. They were allowed to fill out their team with new players on Tuesday.

Reagan dropped to third on Tuesday. Ellie Acrey finished sixth for the Raiders in the individual race.

In divisions that did not play Tuesday, Northwest Guilford finished second behind hometown Pinecrest in Class 8A at Pinehurst No. 6. Emery Lewis of Northwest finished in a tie for fourth at 76.

East Surry finished second in 3A at Longleaf Golf Club in Southern Pines, 12 shots behind Pine Lake Prep. Colby Badgett shot 79 to finish second for East Surry. Madison Akers of Mt. Airy was third at 83.

North Surry sophomore Emerson Puckett won Class 4A medalist honors at Longleaf with her 75 Monday. Central Davidson finished third in the team standings behind champion Lake Norman Charter and Stuart W. Cramer.

Bishop McGuinness placed third in Class 1A-2A at Gates Four Country Club in Fayetteville behind winner Avery County and East Wilkes. Morgan Shipley of Millennium Charter in Mt. Airy finished second with 81.

