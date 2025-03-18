Couples’ old N.C. comments show time may change Rory’s Seniors view

Apparently some candid comments of Rory McIlroy about the Champions Tour rankled — or at least somewhat rankled — the typically soft-spoken, non-confrontational Ernie Els.

“Absolutely not,” said the 35-year-old McIlroy, when asked about spending his post-50 days on the PGA Tour’s circuit for seniors. “I will not play Champions Tour golf. Look, I’ve said a lot of absolutes in my time that I’ve walked back, but I do not envision playing Champions Tour golf. Something has went terribly wrong if I have to compete at golf at 50.”

It harkened me back 25 years to a long solo interview I had with Fred Couples in 1998 for the opening of Carolina National, a Brunswick County course where he served as a consultant for architect Gene Bates.

Then pushing 40, Couples said basically the same thing. And back then, the Champions Tour (then Senior PGA Tour) was a much bigger deal with better TV coverage and legends such as Palmer, Player and Trevino regulars in the field.

I wish I had a copy of my column in The Myrtle Beach Sun News. Archiving was pretty much hit and miss in those early online newspaper days.

But to paraphrase, Couples said he didn’t want any part of the Senior Tour. He didn’t say it, but it seemed to me he didn’t believe it was suitable for a Masters champion and PGA Tour star to compete against former club pros hoping to make their mark against successful former Tour players who no longer had the drive or incentive to prepare at their former top level.

But times and perspectives change. People change priorities. Perhaps the oldies out there riding carts, playing only 54 holes and picking up six-figure checks, don’t play for the money. Maybe they just to keep playing competitive golf with their friends.

Note that Els volunteered his response to McIlroy’s comments — the South African wasn’t responding to a media question.

“Interesting to read @McIlroyRory comments today,” El said via his X account. “At 35 years old I was also bullet proof saying things about not playing past 50. I’m 55 now and laughing at my comments from back then. Champions Tour golf is so fulfilling with a great bunch of players we all grew up together from junior golf. Our sponsors and partners are wonderful companies and people. Competition is a powerful tool!”

I’ll admit I liked covering the Senior Tour. The Vantage Championship at Tanglewood was a first-class event. I also oversaw The Sun News’ coverage for the first five years of The Senior Tour Championship at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.

I still chuckle when recalling listening to Trevino complain about the Senior Tour forcing him to do an interview with me, as a Tour official had me wait behind a corner in the locker room. After giving Trevino five minutes to cool off, I was presented to a beaming, happy-go-lucky Trevino, who greeted me like an old friend.

Later that week, Trevino was reported to have cussed out fans asking for his autograph in the parking lot. Ah, the Merry Mex. And I remember eventual winner Raymond Floyd blaming an errant shot on a slight movement made by our reporter sent out to follow the final group.

Those guys took the Senior Tour seriously. As did the likes of really good, if not great, regular tour players such as Hale Irwin, Jim Colbert and Bernhard Langer. The Trevino legend and brand expanded as he dominated the senior competition.

But I can excuse McIlroy. He doesn’t need the Senior Tour. Nor does Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson. If I were Rory, I would also be considering bigger challenges in later years.

Let the likes of Larry Laoretti, Simon Hobday and Walter Hall have the Champions Tour. Give aging CEOs lower-priced pro-am opportunities with names they know in a similar age bracket.

As it turned out, Couples played on the Senior (Champions) Tour, winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2010 and capturing the 2012 Senior British Open title before his chronic back issues put a crimp in his Senior career, which nonetheless includes 14 victories — one as recent as 2022.

My guess is McIlroy won’t change his mind. He already has 28 PGA Tour victories, including four major championships. He’s earned hundreds of millions through winnings and endorsements. He’s a world-wide mega-celebrity.

Would playing on the Champions Tour be worth it to McIlroy?

No, of course not. But was it worth it to Palmer, Player and Tom Watson? How about Bernhard Langer or Els?

No, they didn’t need it. But they played. Langer and Els say they enjoy it. Player seemed to love it, too. Credit Palmer, Player and Watson. They probably did it mostly to give the tour credibility and help their former competitors find a kush retirement option.

So, as unlikely as it might seem now to envision Rory on the Champions Tour in 2040, I wouldn’t rule it out. I wouldn’t rule out seeing Tiger, bad wheels and all, make Champions appearances, either. Probably for altruistic reasons.

In 15 years, Rory might see the Champions Tour as a nice way to spend a few weekends. If nothing else, he might see it as a way to help his former competitors.













