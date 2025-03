Macy Pate won both her matches Monday to lead Wake Forest to victories over national powers Florida State and Auburn at the Old Barnwell Derby Match Play in Aiken, South Carolina.

Pate, a former Reagan High standout, beat Kaylah Williams 4 and 3 Monday as the Wake women beat Florida State 3-1-1. Pate beat Katie Cranston 2 and 1 as Wake edged Auburn 3-2.

Wake will play South Carolina in Tuesday’s championship match.