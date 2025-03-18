Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Wake ties for fourth at Dunes Club

By John Brasier
Scotty Kennon was Wake Forest's top player at The Dunes Club.

Scotty Kennon tied for seventh as an individual to help Wake Forest tie for fourth in a 16-team field at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach.

Kennon shot 71 Tuesday to finish at 6-under-par 210, six shots behind Auburn’s Brendan Valdez, the medalist.

Auburn romped to a 17-stroke victory at 33-under 831 over Louisville. Duke was third at 850. Wake and Baylor tied at 862. N.C. State was ninth at 874. High Point University was 16th at 895.

Nick Mathews of N.C. State, a Mebane native, fought back from an opening 79 with rounds of 75 and 71.

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | [email protected]

