Wednesday, July 22, 2026
spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
HomeTournament NewsDefending champs return to this weekend's Davidson County Amateur
Tournament NewsUncategorized

Defending champs return to this weekend’s Davidson County Amateur

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
17
Michael Swaringen taps in to win the playoff last year at Lexington Golf Club.

A field of 74 players have signed up for the 36-hole Davidson County Amateur Championship Saturday and Sunday at Lexington Golf Club, according to director of golf Dylan Dawson.

Last year’s champion Michael Swaringen of Salisbury and senior champion Buck Hall return to defend their titles over 36 holes. Tee times begin at 7 a.m. each day. Players will be flighted for Sunday’s final round.

Swaringen won last year’s title — his fifth — in a playoff with Brant Stovall of Germanton after they tied at 5-under-par 142 in regulation play.

Triad Golf will provide coverage and scores of each round.

Previous article
Where I played this week: Return to Sugar Mountain was sweet
Next article
Wyndham announces commitments of stars, maintains effort to find future title sponsorship
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine