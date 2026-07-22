Defending champs return to this weekend’s Davidson County Amateur

A field of 74 players have signed up for the 36-hole Davidson County Amateur Championship Saturday and Sunday at Lexington Golf Club, according to director of golf Dylan Dawson.

Last year’s champion Michael Swaringen of Salisbury and senior champion Buck Hall return to defend their titles over 36 holes. Tee times begin at 7 a.m. each day. Players will be flighted for Sunday’s final round.

Swaringen won last year’s title — his fifth — in a playoff with Brant Stovall of Germanton after they tied at 5-under-par 142 in regulation play.

Triad Golf will provide coverage and scores of each round.