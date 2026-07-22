Wyndham announces commitments of stars, maintains effort to find future title sponsorship

Wyndham Championship CEO Mark Brazil didn’t much news to share about the future of Greensboro’s annual PGA Tour event. But he had plenty of good news about the upcoming 2026 tournament.

And he had defending champion Cameron Young onboard for a Wednesday afternoon zoom interview with local media only three days after his remarkable 64 in the final round of the British Open that came up only one stroke short of a playoff.

Still, many questions for 2027 and beyond remain unanswered. Wyndham’s title sponsorship agreement runs out after the Aug. 6-9 tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. And the tournament is yet to announce a contract extension or a new title sponsor.

Plus, much on the PGA Tour is in flux. The Tour hasn’t announced all the details of its new two-tier tournament system slated to begin in 2028. Some existing tournaments may have new dates, some new events may replace current events.

When asked, Brazil said he and Bobby Long, chairman of the tournament’s foundation, have been active trying to obtain a title sponsor and protect the event’s future.

“I would say most of that will be sorted out … after our tournament,” Brazil said. “Bobby Long and I have been working pretty hard at this. I think we’re making some progress.”

Young, who romped to a breakout first Tour victory last year, has committed to be here. So will five-time major champion Brooks Koepka and Si Woo Kim, who claimed his first Tour victory at Sedgefield in 2016.

The commitments have come early. Many players don’t commit until near the deadline, which is July 31. As the final tournament prior to the 70-player FedEx Cup Playoffs, Wyndham typically attracts most players ranked between 30-100 in the FedEx standings.

Young, ranked No. 3 in both the Official World Golf Rankings and the Tour’s FedEx Cup standings, and Kim, ranked 18th, played prominent roles on Sunday at Royal Birkdale in last weekend’s British Open.

The tournament also has received a commitment from former Wake Forest standout Alex Fitzpatrick, who earned his Tour exemption this spring by winning the Zurich Classic with his brother Matt.

Though he won’t need to play at Sedgefield to protect his status for the FedEx playoffs or his 2027 playing privileges, Young said he was excited for his first role as a defending champion and the opportunity to play near his alma mater, Wake Forest.

“I’m just looking forward to the week,” said Young. “I’ve played well there the last two years. I’m looking forward to this last stretch of golf and looking forward to putting my head down and finishing strong during the final five weeks.”

Young shot 64 to pass 18 players Sunday and finish at 9-under-par 271 — good enough for a playoff if Kiwi Ryan Fox hadn’t rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole. Kim briefly held the lead early on the front nine at Royal Birkdale before fading down the stretch. Alex Fitzpatrick made the cut.

Sedgefield member Alex Smalley, who tied for second in the PGA Championship and was one of the Tour’s hottest players in April and May, told TriadGolf.com several weeks ago that he would play at Sedgefield. Smalley ranks 45th in OWGR.

The 29-year-old Smalley has an opportunity to join a list of recent first-time Tour winners in Greensboro, including Webb Simpson, Kim, J.T. Poston and Young, who have used a Wyndham victory as a springboard to greater success.

Since winning at Sedgefield, Young won the Cadillac Championship and the Players Championship, the Tour’s flagship tournament.

A refugee from the LIV Tour, Koepka is banned from the PGA Tour’s $20-million signature events this year. Wyndham offers an $8.5-million purse with $1.53 million to the winner.