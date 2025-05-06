Dustin Johnson gets invitation to Quail Hollow

Dustin Johnson received a special invitation to play in the PGA Championship next week at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, according to the field released Tuesday by the PGA of America.

Johnson, a Columbia, South Carolina native, plays on the LIV Tour and does not meet any of the criteria for entry. Johnson’s five-year exemption for winning the 2020 Masters has run out. He was runner-up in the 2019 and 2020 PGA Championship.

In 2010, a two-stroke penalty for grounding his club in a bunker during the final round of the PGA Championship cost him a spot in a playoff.

Johnson has struggled this season, placing in the top 10 in only seven LIV Tour events this season. He missed the cut at last month’s Masters.

Other LIV Golf players in the field include Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann. PGA Tour member Rickie Fowler also received a special invitation.