Thursday, May 8, 2025
Wake women win Lubbock Regional

John Brasier
By John Brasier
The Wake Forest women are the No. 2 seed at next week's NCAA regional in Lubbock, Texas.

Carolina Chacarra shot 7-under-par 209 to win medalist honors at the NCAA Regional in the Rawls Course at Texas Tech in Lubbock.

With a 2-under team total, the Demon Deacons beat Texas by four shots. Chloe Kovelesky finished third for Wake at 2-under; Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen tied for eighth at 2-over; and Macy Pate tied for 19th at 5-over.

Julia McLaughlin of High Point, playing at an individual at Lubbock, tied for 24th at 7-over. North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke and Campbell failed to advance as teams from regionals.

