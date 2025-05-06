Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Bunker changes underway at Bryan Park

John Brasier
John Brasier
Sand bunkers have been removed and will be replaced by grass at No. 11 on the Champions Course.

The courses at one of the Triad’s top public golf facilities will receive some changes this summer.

Sand bunkers will be replaced with grass on a few holes at Bryan Park’s Champions and Players courses.

Changes are already visible at No. 11 on the Champions course, where sand that had guarded the dogleg right on the par-4 has been taken out. The mud currently on a bank over a hazard will soon be replaced by grass.

Other changes TriadGolf.com has learned include the removal of sand on a bunker behind the ninth green at Players. Sand will be removed at least one other area at Bryan Park.

John Brasier
