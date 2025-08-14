Einstein’s plan working to relative perfection in N.C. Open at Forsyth

It didn’t take an Einstein to come up with the simple plan that’s guided the second-round leader of the N.C. Open.

Hit the fairways. Shoot for the middle of the greens. Make a few putts. But execution isn’t as easy.

Yet Brandon Einstein went out and did it — twice. The 25-year-old Tanglewood Park pro posted 7-under-par 64 Wednesday at Forsyth Country Club to take a six-stroke lead over six players into Thursday’s final round. Einstein, who opened with 66 Tuesday, stands at 12-under 130.

West End instructor Matt Fry is in the group tied for second at 136. The others are Billy Belair of Longs, South Carolina, Aaron Black of Indian Land, S.C., Tyler Lucas of Tega Cay, S.C., Tyler Porter of Boone and Louis Kelly of Sewell, New Jersey.

Due to pre-tournament rain, the field has played “preferred lies” on the fairways on the 6,793-yard course, making accuracy off the tee a bigger factor.

“(Hitting fairways) was key especially with ball in hand,” Einstein said. “I hit a lot of clubs I normally wouldn’t just to keep the ball in play and keep it in the short grass. I think that just set up a lot of scoring opportunities.”

Through 36 holes, Einstein has 12 birdies and no bogeys. He didn’t miss a fairway in the opening round, though he did miss one green — at No. 18 — by a few paces. He capped his second-round performance by sinking a 35-foot left-to-right birdie putt.

“My putting has been solid,” Enstein said.

The Clemmons native, who played at High Point University and N.C. State, is familiar with the course. When he attended Forsyth Country Day, Forsyth was the team’s home course.

“I love the staff. I love the golf course,” he said.

Einstein got off to a great start Wednesday with birdies on the first two holes, followed by birdies at Nos. 5 and 8 to make the turn with 32.

Einstein said he doesn’t expect to change his successful game plan in the final round. After all, he’s used a conservative approach while taking the lead.

“I’m going to stick to the same thing,” Einstein said. “It’s worked the first two days. Just keep applying pressure that way.”

Einstein knows how to win. He won the N.C. Junior and the State Match Play — Carolinas Golf Association events — and three events at HPU. He has also qualified for a U.S. Amateur.

The 156-player field was cut to 63 at 147 for the final round. Wake Forest’s Kyle Haas, Mt. Airy native Tommy Gibson, Winston-Salem amateur Davis Womble and Oak Grove High’s Lincoln Newton joined a 10-player group at 140. Amateur Sam Davidson of Asheboro shot 66 Wednesday to rise to even-par.

Forsyth director of golf Chase Adams (144), former Forsyth director of golf John Faidley (146) and Wake Forest coach Jerry Haas (146) were among notables that made the cut.