Badgett falls to medalist in first round of U.S. Amateur

Pennson Badgett of Pilot Mountain went toe-to-toe with the medalist for nine holes Wednesday at The Olympic Club’s Lakes Course before falling 4 and 3 in the first round of match play at the U.S. Amateur.

Playing Preston Stout of Oklahoma State, who beat him by 11 strokes over 36 holes of stroke play, Badgett won the final two holes on the front nine with birdies to pull even in the match. But Stout won four of the next six holes with birdies to clinch the victory.

Badgett, a rising senior at East Surry High, slipped into the last slot in the 64-player match play bracket in a morning playoff involving 20 players for 17 spots. Badgett has committed to play next year at the University of Tennessee.

Parts of the Badgett’s match were televised live on GolfChannel.