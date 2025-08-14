Thursday, August 14, 2025
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsBadgett falls to medalist in first round of U.S. Amateur
Featured NewsTournament NewsUncategorized

Badgett falls to medalist in first round of U.S. Amateur

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
3
Pennson Badgett lost in the first round of match play at the U.S. Amateur.

Pennson Badgett of Pilot Mountain went toe-to-toe with the medalist for nine holes Wednesday at The Olympic Club’s Lakes Course before falling 4 and 3 in the first round of match play at the U.S. Amateur.

Playing Preston Stout of Oklahoma State, who beat him by 11 strokes over 36 holes of stroke play, Badgett won the final two holes on the front nine with birdies to pull even in the match. But Stout won four of the next six holes with birdies to clinch the victory.

Badgett, a rising senior at East Surry High, slipped into the last slot in the 64-player match play bracket in a morning playoff involving 20 players for 17 spots. Badgett has committed to play next year at the University of Tennessee.

Parts of the Badgett’s match were televised live on GolfChannel.

Previous article
Einstein’s plan working to relative perfection in N.C. Open at Forsyth
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine