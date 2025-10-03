First Responders of the Triad benefit at Greensboro National enjoys record turnout

The First Responders of the Triad Tournament attracted the entry of a record 128 players for Friday’s seventh-annual benefit golf outing hosted by Greensboro National Golf Club.

The tournament was created by Byron Development (majority owners of Greensboro National) partners Herb Parks and Patrick Donnelly.

This year’s goal was to raise $200,000 for local first responders with at least $25,000 committed to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which pays off the mortgages for families losing first responders in the line of work.

“We had the best turnout we ever had,” said Donnelly. “Best weather day we ever had. “The largest commitment we’ve had to date.

Family members of Greensboro Police Sgt. Dale Nix attended Friday afternoon’s post-round dinner and awards-ceremony. Tunnels paid off the Nix mortgage only two days after Sgt. Nix was killed on December 30, 2023.

From left, Patrick Donnelly, Ricky Craig, Greg Gibson and Herb Parks at the trophy presentation.

Belinda Beatty of Statesville, a 2019 recipient after her husband Army Sgt. Dale Beatty died after massive injuries suffered in Iraq, also attended. Wayne Player, son of golf legend Gary Player, represented Tunnels at Greensboro National.

The McPherson Grading Co. team of Russell McPherson, Josh Alexander, Greg Gibson and Ricky Craig were one of three to shoot gross 59 under ideal conditions in a best-ball format and won a scorecard match against the teams of Jason Hutchins, Ricky Draper, Ronnie Hayes and Isaiah Hayes; and Mike Murphy, Arron Jones, Jon Gourley and Brent Gregory.

Wayne Player and Belinda Beatty appeared on behalf of Tunnel to Towers.

The winning team will be able to donate $25,000 to the first responder group(s) of their choice. The second-place team will pick recipients of $5,000 and third will have $2,500 to allocate.

The tournament’s silent auction, including Masters items signed by Jack Nicklaus, a Pinehurst vacation and golf apparel and equipment, is open at https://givebutter.com/c/5y3a9Q until October 24.