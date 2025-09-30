HPU’s Grubb takes third at Doral

Freshman Makayla Grubb finished third in the individual standings to lead High Point to a third-place finish in a field filled with Florida schools at the Pat Bradley Invitation at Doral Resort’s Red Tiger course in Miami.

Grubb, a freshman from Stafford, Virginia, finished at 2-over-par 218 in the 54-hole tournament following a final-round 70 Tuesday. Stafford finished tied for fifth in a strong field in her first HPU event, the Furman Invitational. Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem tied for eighth for the Wildcats at 221.

Florida Atlantic won the team competition at 20-over 884, three shots ahead of South Florida and four better than HPU. Tina Genoulaz of FAU was medalist at even-par 216.