First Responders tourney at Greensboro National raises $200,000

The First Responders of the Triad Tournament on Oct. 3 attracted the entry of a record 128 players for the seventh-annual benefit golf outing hosted by Greensboro National Golf Club.

The tournament was created by Byron Donnelly Development (majority owners of Greensboro National) partners Herb Parks and Patrick Donnelly.

This year’s goal was to raise $200,000 for local first responders with at least $25,000 committed to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which pays off the mortgages for families losing first responders in the line of work.

Donnelly said the amount raised should be around $200,000 when totaled. A silent auction later in October added to the figures.

The Gibsonville Volunteer Firefighter Association was the choice of Alley, Williams, Carmen and King for a $2,500 check.

“We had the best turnout we ever had,” said Donnelly. “Best weather day we ever had. “The largest commitment we’ve had to date.”

Recipients of the awards from the top two teams had yet to be chosen.

Family members of Greensboro Police Sgt. Dale Nix attended Friday afternoon’s post-round dinner and awards-ceremony. Tunnels paid off the Nix mortgage only two days after Sgt. Nix was killed on December 30, 2023.

Belinda Beatty of Statesville, a 2019 recipient after her husband Army Sgt. Dale Beatty died after massive injuries suffered in Iraq, also attended. Wayne Player, son of golf legend Gary Player, represented Tunnels at Greensboro National.

The McPherson Grading Co. team of Russell McPherson, Josh Alexander, Greg Gibson and Ricky Craig were one of three to shoot gross 59 under ideal conditions in a best-ball format and won a scorecard match against the teams of Jason Hutchins, Ricky Draper, Ronnie Hayes and Isaiah Hayes of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office; and Mike Murphy, Arron Jones, Jon Gourley and Brent Gregory of Nestle Purina.

Tournament Awards, Recipients

McPherson Grading, Co., 1st place, $15,000 (E.M. Holt Fire Department)

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, 2nd place, $5,000

Nestle Purina, 3rd place, $2,500, (Eden Police Department, Eden Rescue Squad)

Alley Williams Carmen & King, Inc., bottom half of field random selection, $2,500 (Gibsonville Fire Department)

