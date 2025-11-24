Edwards earns spot in USGA championship

Greensboro native Leah Edwards and Western Kentucky University teammate Reagan Ramage shot 70 then won a playoff Nov. 18 at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee, to claim the site’s second and final qualifying spot for the 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

Two Triad players earned alternate status earlier in the fall at Wilson Country Club. Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem, and High Point University teammate Ella Perna tied for the alternate spot with Greensboro Country Day sophomore Mallory Pitts and James Madison commit Miraya Lurie of Raleigh.

The tournament is scheduled for May 2-6 at Daniel Island’s Ralston Creek course near Charleston.

The Four-Ball won’t be the first USGA event for Edwards. She qualified for last summer’s U.S. Girls’ Junior, joined by Pitts.