Forest Oaks loses husband-wife management team

There’s been a major shakeup at one of the Triad’s best-known golf facilities.

The husband-wife team of Eddie and Jane Stephens have left their positions as general manager and food and beverage director, respectively, at Forest Oaks Country Club.

Multiple sources told TriadGolf.com that the couple left their positions a few weeks ago after a falling out with owner Terry Lee, and that director of golf Codey Adams was filling the GM role. While serving as Forest Oaks GM, Eddie Stephens maintained a Greensboro wealth management office.

Eddie Stephens, who grew up as a member of the course, was a catalyst in Lee’s decision to buy the club in 2019 and make improvements. Forest Oaks had suffered instability under the Japanese Nisshin Corp., which hired eight different management groups and neglected the facilities after the PGA Tour’s Greater Greensboro Open returned to Sedgefield Country Club in 2007 after 31 years at Forest Oaks.

With its somewhat isolated location in southeast Guilford County, Forest Oaks was unable to sustain itself as an entirely private club and accepted outside golf play in recent years.

Forest Oaks was actually locked and closed in 2014 due to unpaid debts. Lee purchased the club the land sits on for $1.2 million.

With Stephens as GM and limited partner, improvements were made to amenities such as the swimming pool and tennis courts and a simulator room was added for members. Last year in a cover story in Triad Golf Magazine, Stephens said that management with his family and the Lees had “hit our stride.”

Reached Wednesday, Stephens texted, “All I can say is … ‘I wish them the best.'”



