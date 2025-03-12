Wednesday, March 12, 2025
HomeCollege GolfUNC rolls to record win, Hokies finish fourth
College Golf

UNC rolls to record win, Hokies finish fourth

John Brasier
By John Brasier
Morgan Ketchum, a former Reagan High standout, tied for 19th for Virginia Tech.

The University of North Carolina women’s golf set a school record Tuesday by posting a 31-under-par total for 54 holes to romp to an 11-shot victory over Kansas in the 12-team Yale Invitational West at PGA West in LaQuinta, California.

Ing Iadpluem finished second in the individual race for the No. 15 Tar Heels at 11-under 205 after a final-round 71. Helen Yeung was fourth at 208 and Reagan Southerland was fifth at 209.

Virginia Tech, with Triad natives Morgan Ketchum and Emily Mathews in the lineup, finished fourth at even-par for the tournament. Both shot 72 in the final round. Ketchum tied for 19th at even, one shot ahead of Mathews. The Hokies finished two shots better than the fifth-place team, No. 12 Vanderbilt, the highest-ranked team in the field.

