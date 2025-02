Triangle resident Akshay Bhatia shot 66 for Friday for the second straight day to stand in a tie for fifth through two rounds at the PGA Tour’s Mexican Open.

Aldrich Potgieter, a 20-year-old from South Africa, leads the tournament at 16-under-par 126 after shooting 61 Friday in Vallarta, Mexico. German Stephan Jaeger and Brian Campbell are tied for second place at 130.

Many of the Tour’s biggest names are not playing in the $7-million tournament.